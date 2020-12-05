SC bid to reduce paper use may save 2.4 cr sheets a yr

Beginning April, the administration under Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, known to be a nature lover, revised the provisions to allow printing on both sides.

Changes in the Supreme Court’s rules regarding paper usage is likely to reduce its consumption by about 2.4 crore sheets every year, saving over 2,800 trees and conserving over 1 crore litres of water, according to estimates.

The top court’s Registry uses 20,000 reams of paper (about one crore sheets) on average and the savings because of the changes is likely to save at least 25 per cent of this, official sources say.

The wastage of paper due to rules that mandated only one-side printing was a cause of worry for the court for some time.

Beginning April, the administration under Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, known to be a nature lover, revised the provisions to allow printing on both sides. This measure alone, officials pointed out, is estimated to save around 1.5 crore A-4 sheets of paper per year.

It was also decided to use the A-4 paper, with one and half line spacing and reduced margins instead of legal size paper for judicial filings, reducing the paper usage by around 45 lakh annually.

Officials said with judgments and orders available on the court’s website, the Registry has decided to do away with printing and distribution of their hard copies, further reducing paper usage.

