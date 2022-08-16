scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

SC Bar Association I-Day event: India faces unique challenges, all organs must work together, says Rijiju

The minister pointed out that “each judge (in India) disposes of 40-50 cases in a day...judges of no other country have this kind of workload to handle”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 12:21:38 am
Speaking of the unique challenges, Rijiju said “it is not that any organ of our State is functioning less than the other one. The fact that our country is very unique, so are the challenges.” (Kiren Rijiju/Twitter)

It’s easy to make sweeping comments on what the executive or the legislature or the judiciary must do, but the reality is that India with its teeming population faces “unique challenges” which are “not easy to handle”, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said while addressing an event to celebrate the Independence Day, organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) here on Monday.

“It is not easy to handle the situation which you have in India. It is very unique. It is very easy to pass comments and very easy to comment that the legislature should do this, executive should do that, the judiciary should finish all the pending cases…it is very easy to make sweeping comments,” Rijiju said.

Also Read |In his I-Day speech, PM Modi talks about corruption, nepotism, and ‘panchpran’

The minister said, members ask him in Parliament why there is pendency of cases and why there is so much of delay in justice delivery. “At times, I become helpless because I can’t answer in definite terms. Taking advantage of my privilege in the House, I can also speak like the way other members do. But I have also to understand that I have to come back to the judiciary, I have to talk to Chief Justice, I have to interact with the judges. So, I have to understand, there is a Lakshman rekha which I will never dare to cross,” he added.

Speaking of the unique challenges, Rijiju said “it is not that any organ of our State is functioning less than the other one. The fact that our country is very unique, so are the challenges.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision I...Premium
UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision I...
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...

The minister pointed out that “each judge (in India) disposes of 40-50 cases in a day…judges of no other country have this kind of workload to handle”.

Also Read |Subtext in PM speech: From target setting to pushing BJP’s political line

He said unlike the United Kingdom where an MP constituency doesn’t have more than 70,000 voters, an MP in India represents an average 3-million people. Besides attending to their concerns, the MP also has to perform his Parliamentary duties. “The only other country which is larger than India in size and population is China, which is not democratic. So, no country can face the problems which India faces,” Rijiju said.

He said “in the same manner, Indian legislature, executive, judiciary face unique challenges”, and “sometimes as a member of the legislature, I fail to appreciate what challenges the judiciary face. And the judiciary also fails to understand what the executive or legislature is facing”.

Advertisement

Emphasising the need for all the organs to work together, he said “if we don’t work together, we will not understand each other. If we don’t understand each other, we will never be able to solve the problem of this country. We have to come together. There’s no excuse in that…there are challenges in every sphere of life.” Rijiju added that the “government by virtue of being the executive…has a larger responsibility”.

Also Read |Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, stakeholders have a right to comment’

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana explained how the Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted work in the top court and left a backlog.

“I remember the time when I took over, the pandemic nearly destroyed us. Even my family members couldn’t attend the swearing-in ceremony, there was fear everywhere. The court has inherited the backlog of nearly a year on account of Covid. In the last 16 months, we could physically assemble only for 55 days. I wish the situation were different and we could be more productive,” he said and hoped that “situation will become normal in the near future and courts will function to the full potential”.

Advertisement

The CJI said that “under the Constitutional framework, each organ has been given a unique obligation” and that securing justice to citizens is not the responsibility of the court alone which is made clear by Article 38 of the Constitution “which mandates the State to secure justice: social, economic and political”.

Also Read |Next CJI says: Hope to put in place ‘healthy practices’ in court with all on board

“Every deed of each organ of the State has to be in the spirit of the Constitution. I must note that all the three organs of the State — the executive, the legislature and the judiciary — are equal repositories of Constitutional trust,” he said.

The CJI also said that “the legislature may not be able to foresee the issues which might come up during the implementation. By interpretation of statutes, the courts have given effect to the true intent of the legislature. The courts have breathed life into the Statutes by making them relevant to contemporary times”.

Referring to the faith of the people in the judiciary, he said “people are confident that they will get relief and justice from the judiciary. It gives them the strength to pursue a dispute. They know that when things go wrong, the judiciary will stand by them”.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 12:21:38 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

2

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

3

What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun salute?

4

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

5

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

Featured Stories

The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Job promises, new schemes to RSS founder’s memorial & defence of fede...
Job promises, new schemes to RSS founder’s memorial & defence of fede...
PM Modi's Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotism
PM Modi's Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotism
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
3 Things: Special episode

India at 75: What should we be celebrating?

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book
Rewind & Replay

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Opinion

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement