SC asks sub-committee to explore water level reduction at Mullaperiyar dam

The apex court has also sought a report from Kerala on steps taken regarding disaster management and rehabilitation measures. (File) The apex court has also sought a report from Kerala on steps taken regarding disaster management and rehabilitation measures. (File)

Taking note of the “grave” flood situation in Kerala, the Supreme Court on Friday asked Kerala and Tamil Nadu to abide by National Crisis Management Committee’s directions on rehabilitation of displaced people and water level reduction in Mullaperiyar dam. The court also asked NCMC and the sub-committee set up by Kerala government to deal with the flood situation in the state and explore the possibility of reducing water level from the existing 142 feet to 139 feet at the dam.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice D Y Chandrachud on Thursday had agreed to hear a plea seeking the Centre’s mediation between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The bench Friday said it was not an expert to deal with such severe natural calamity and the crisis will be contained by the executive. The apex court has also sought a report from Kerala on steps taken regarding disaster management and rehabilitation measures.

The NCMC formed a committee headed by the Chairman of Central Water Commission and engineers-in-chief of Tamil Nadu and Kerala for proper reservoir management in Mullaperiyar dam. Eighteen NDRF teams, nine columns and eight teams of the Army’s Engineering Task Force, 22 Coast Guard teams and 24 diving teams of the Navy along with choppers, aircraft and rescue material have been sent to Kerala for rescue operations and evacuation.

The death toll has risen to 164 since August 8 in flood-hit Kerala. Meanwhile, operations at the Cochin International Airport have been suspended till August 26 due to flooding in and around the airport. A red alert has been issued in all the 14 districts of the state.

