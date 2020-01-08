SC asks Solicitor General to look into PIL on currency exchange

The petitioner said it was against the rules of the Reserve Bank of India to accept defaced currency, yet the same had been exchanged. The petitioner said it was against the rules of the Reserve Bank of India to accept defaced currency, yet the same had been exchanged.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to look into a PIL that sought a CBI probe into the exchange of currency notes worth Rs 30 crore — allegedly defaced by a separatist group —by the Jammu branch of the Reserve Bank of India in 2013.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde told Mehta that the matter may be of national importance and that it be looked into.

The court, however, did not issue any notice as the SG assured that he would consider it.

The petitioner said it was against the rules of the Reserve Bank of India to accept defaced currency, yet the same had been exchanged.

