SC asks petitioner seeking Aadhaar-linked voter identity to go to EC first

The Supreme Court on Friday asked a petitioner, who sought a direction to link the voter identity with Aadhaar to ensure free and fair polls, to move the Election Commission first and come back to it if he was still aggrieved.

“We do not entertain public interest litigations at this stage, instead we would ask the petitioners to move the Election Commission of India and thereafter the Election Commission will pass a reasoned order in the matter. If the petitioners are still aggrieved, it will be open for them to come to this court once again,” a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna said, disposing of a PIL filed by Delhi BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

Upadhyay said from time to time, huge money has been spent to improve the voting system in order to bring transparency and make the election process healthier. The “current system is good but there is more scope of improvement”, he said, and proposed an Aadhaar-based voting system. This, he said, “can ensure more authenticity of voters, better security of voting process and protection of voting data and most importantly, voter can cast his vote from any place”.

The petitioner said that many people are now unable to vote in elections because they live away from their constituencies on account of work, education, etc.

“The… ‘Aadhaar Based Election Voting System’ will not only remove multiple entries and errors but also enhance voter participation,” he said. The petition also sought a direction to the Centre to link movable and immovable property documents of citizens with their Aadhaar number.