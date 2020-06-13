SC asks employers, employees to settle issue of wage payment

The court will hear the matter in the last week of July. The court will hear the matter in the last week of July.

Striking a balance between the needs of employers and employees, the Supreme Court Friday asked them to arrive at a negotiated settlement on the question of payment of wages for 50 days during the lockdown period.

The interim order by a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah came on petitions challenging the March 29 directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), asking employers to pay full wages to their workers for the lockdown period.

“It cannot be disputed that both Industry and Labourers need each other… We are thus of the opinion that efforts should be made to sort out the differences and disputes between the workers and the employers regarding payment of wages of above 50 days and if any settlement or negotiation can be entered into between them without regard to the order dated 29.03.2020, the said steps may restore congenial work atmosphere,” the court said.

It said its previous order directing no coercive steps against employers for non-compliance will continue for now.

The court said that “all industries/establishments are of different nature and of different capacity, including financial capacity. Some of the industries and establishments may bear the financial burden…Some of them may not be able to bear the entire burden” and that “a balance has to be struck between these two competitive claims”.

The order said that private establishments, industries, employers who are willing to enter into negotiation and settlement with workers regarding payment of wages may do so. It added that if they are unable to settle by themselves, they can approach the labour authorities concerned.

The court will hear the matter in the last week of July.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd