SC asks DGHS to correct anomalies in NEET-PG All India Quota counselling

Taking note of concerns by doctors who were allotted seats in the first two rounds of counselling for NEET-PG All India Quota (AIQ), that they were deprived of the opportunity to participate in the counselling for 146 additional seats as these were not made available during the initial rounds but were added to the pool only during the next mop-up round, and were being allotted to those lower in merit than them, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) to “revisit” this.

A bench presided by Justice D Y Chandrachud said, “The Union government has stated on affidavit that on February 25, 2022, and March 15, 2022, the DGHS received letters regarding the inclusion of new seats in some government medical colleges, as a consequence of which, 146 new seats became available for allocation in the mop-up round. As a consequence, students who were allotted seats in round I or round 2 did not have the opportunity to participate in the counselling for these seats. A decision was taken that the 146 new seats would be included in the mop-up round. As a consequence of this decision, these seats have been allocated to students lower in merit than those who were allotted seats in rounds I and 2 of counselling for the AIQ.”

The SC also asked the DGHS to look into complaints that a notice issued by the Medical Counselling Committee on March 16 that barred candidates who had been allotted seats in rounds I and 2 of the state quota from participating in the mop-up round of the AIQ.

Fixing the matter for hearing again on Thursday, the bench said, “Before this court decides upon the issue finally, an opportunity should be granted to the Union of India through the DGHS to set right the anomalies and to respond to the court at the earliest…”