Supreme Court asks Delhi, UP, Haryana to form common travel policy in a week

The Supreme Court has given a week’s time to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to decide on a consistent policy for inter-state movement in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Delhi sealed its borders for a week on Monday amid a continuous rise in coronavirus cases. Chief Minister Kejriwal’s announcement comes amid indications that beds in Delhi government-run hospitals will be reserved for the city’s residents only. The borders are open only for those involved in essential services.

Kejriwal’s announcement came on the day when Haryana opened Gurgaon-Delhi borders in line with the revised lockdown guidelines issued by the Centre. Later Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the borders would be opened after mutual consent of both governments.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh’s Noida which also shares a border with the capital had sealed all routes in April. On Sunday, a day before Centre’s ‘Unlock phase – 1’ kicked in, the UP administration confirmed the border would remain closed till further notice. The borders at Ghaziabad have also been sealed

As a result of Delhi shutting its borders, chaos prevailed throughout the day on the Sonepat-Kundli border on the Ambala-Delhi national highway. Similar reports from the Gurgaon-Delhi border also came as the capital did not allow entry of vehicles and individuals without an e-pass.

Seeking “guidance”, Kejriwal said a final decision on whether or not beds in hospitals will be reserved for Delhi residents will be taken based on feedback from the public, experts and other stakeholders, for which the government issued helpline numbers. Suggestions will be accepted until June 5. He also sought people’s advise on whether or not to seal the borders.

In SC, Centre justifies decision compelling payment of wages by employer

During another hearing in Supreme Court today, the Centre justified its decision to ask employers to pay wages to employees for the lockdown period. The Centre argued that it was a temporary measure to mitigate the financial hardship of employees and workers especially contractual and casual.

The top court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the March 29 Ministry of Home Affairs notification compelling payment of wages by employers to employees during the lockdown. The MHA in its reply stated it was a temporary measure for 54 days and in the public interest.

