SC asks Centre to inform in 10 days time frame for appointing Lokpal

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from the Central government about the appointment of anti-graft ombudsman Lokpal in the country. The top court asked the government to file an affidavit within 10 days mentioning details as to how long will each step take and by when Lokpal can be appointed.

A bench comprising justices Ranjan Gogoi and R Banumathi posted the matter for next hearing on July 17.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, placed before the bench the written instructions which he had received from the government on the issue of appointment of Lokpal.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by NGO Common Cause, which had raised the issue of non-appointment of the ombudsman despite the apex court’s verdict of April 27 last year.

The Supreme Court, in its last year’s verdict, had said there was no justification to keep the enforcement of the Lokpal Act suspended till the proposed amendments, including on the issue of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, were cleared by Parliament.

The Centre had on May 15 informed the apex court that senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi has been appointed as an eminent jurist in the selection committee for appointment of the anti-graft ombudsman Lokpal.

(With PTI inputs)

