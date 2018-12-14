SC asks Centre to file report on old age homes, relook at schemes for elderly

THE SUPREME Court on Thursday asked the Centre to file a status report on the number of old age homes in each district across the country and also the medical and geriatric facilities available in these districts.

Advertising

Acting on a PIL filed by former Union minister Ashwani Kumar, a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said the status report should be filed on or before January 31.

The court, which was briefed about the various government schemes for the old, said some of them “are comparatively dated”, adding that “it is high time that the Government of India has a relook at these schemes and perhaps overhaul them with a view to bring about convergence and avoid multiplicity”.

It said the Centre and states “must revisit the grant of pension to the elderly so that it is more realistic”, also keeping in mind the availability of finances and the economic capacity of the state governments.

Advertising

Based on the information collated in the status report, the government should chart out a plan of action for giving publicity to the provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, and making senior citizens aware of its provisions and the constitutional and statutory rights of senior citizens, the court said.

Kumar contended that the Act placed an obligation upon the State to take care of its elderly population. He also said that though the Act came into force in 2007, there was a huge gap between the law and its implementation.

The Centre, meanwhile, informed the court about plans already in place for the elderly like the Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens, whose objective is to “improve the quality of life of Senior Citizens by providing basic amenities like shelter, food, medical care and entertainment opportunities…”, and the National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly, to provide dedicated healthcare facilities to senior citizens at the primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare delivery system.

The court lauded the petition, saying it was “perhaps the first such petition on the subject” and said it will continue to monitor the implementation of programmes for the elderly.

During the hearing, the court was also told that the number of elderly persons in the country had increased from 1.98 crore in 1951 to 10.38 crore in 2011. It was projected that the number of people above the age of 60 would increase to 14.3 crore in 2021, and 17.3 crore in 2026.