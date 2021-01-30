SC asks Centre for instances of extra UPSC attempts given

The Supreme Court Friday asked the Centre to inform it if any extra attempt was given to civil service aspirants since the formation of the UPSC.
A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar also asked the government how many candidates will appear for the examination if a one-time exemption is given to those who had exhausted their chances in October 2020.
“It’s just a one-time relaxation and if it has been done before, then why not this time ?” the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murai, asked Additional Solicitor S V Raju and further told him to provide the information by February 1.
