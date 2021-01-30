scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 30, 2021
SC asks Centre for instances of extra UPSC attempts given

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar also asked the government how many candidates will appear for the examination if a one-time exemption is given to those who had exhausted their chances in October 2020.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | January 30, 2021 5:45:32 am
supreme court, upsc, upsc exam, upsc exam attempts, indian express newsThe bench was headed by A M Khanwilkar. (File)

The Supreme Court Friday asked the Centre to inform it if any extra attempt was given to civil service aspirants since the formation of the UPSC.

“It’s just a one-time relaxation and if it has been done before, then why not this time ?” the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murai, asked Additional Solicitor S V Raju and further told him to provide the information by February 1.

