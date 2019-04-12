Mulayam assets case: SC seeks CBI reply on fresh plea by Congress activist, agency says case closed

The Supreme Court Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its response on a fresh petition filed by a Congress activist in the 2007 disproportionate assets case against former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta had on March 25 given CBI two weeks for the response. The probe agency is yet to file its reply.

In his plea, Congress activist Vishwanath Chaturvedi has sought a direction to the CBI to place the status report on probe either before the apex court or before a magisterial court in the assets case against three SP leaders — Yadav and his two sons, Akhilesh, also a former chief minister, and Prateek.

Meanwhile, the CBI today told the Supreme Court that it has closed preliminary inquiry in 2013 in disproportionate assets case against Mulayam and Akhilesh.

On Thursday, Mulayam had also filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court claiming innocence in the assets case.

In his affidavit, he said that during the preliminary probe carried out by the CBI, the agency had prima facie given him a clean chit.