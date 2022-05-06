scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Must Read

SC appoints retd judge to inquire into illegal Kochi construction case

While ordering  demolition of four apartment complexes that violated the Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Maradu municipality, the SC had in September 2019 asked the state government to pay within four weeks Rs 25 lakh each to the evicted flat owners.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 6, 2022 2:01:00 am
Supreme Court, Calcutta High Court, Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court has appointed former Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, Thottathil B Radhakrishnan, to inquire into the alleged nexus of builders and officials in erecting illegal residential apartments that were razed in Kerala’s Kochi in January 2020 on the top court’s order.

While ordering  demolition of four apartment complexes that violated the Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Maradu municipality, the SC had in September 2019 asked the state government to pay within four weeks Rs 25 lakh each to the evicted flat owners. The court said that the state could recover the amount from the builderor officials responsible for the illegal constructions.

The state accordingly paid a total of Rs 61.5 crores to the flat owners and urged the court to direct the builders to reimburse the amount to the government.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The builders contended that it is necessary to find out who is responsible for the illegal construction before determining the quantum of liability.

Best of Express Premium

Delhi Confidential: Appeal To FilmmakersPremium
Delhi Confidential: Appeal To Filmmakers
Jignesh Mevani interview: ‘I won’t let the activist Jignesh d...Premium
Jignesh Mevani interview: ‘I won’t let the activist Jignesh d...
UPSC CSE Key – May 5, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 5, 2022: What you need to read today
The challenge for Middle Powers like India, France and GermanyPremium
The challenge for Middle Powers like India, France and Germany
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 05: Latest News

Advertisement