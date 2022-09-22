scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

SC appoints ex-judge Justice L Nageswara Rao for amending constitution of IOA

The apex court asked Justice Rao to prepare a road map for amending the constitution and holding elections by December 15, 2022.

Supreme Court appoints judge for amending the constitution of Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The Supreme Court Thursday appointed former apex court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao for amending constitution of Indian Olympic Association and preparing electoral college.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said the ex-top court judge would ensure a fair and development-oriented approach for the future of the Olympics in the country.

The apex court asked Justice Rao to prepare a road map for amending the constitution and holding elections by December 15, 2022.

It also gave its permission to Rajeev Mehta, who is currently the secretary general of IOA, and Adille Sumariwalla, vice president of IOA, to participate in the September 27 meeting with the International Olympic Committee.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services

“All logistical arrangements shall be made available to Justice Rao by the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and to be reimbursed by IOA,” the bench, also comprising Justice Hima Kohli, said.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on September 8 issued a final warning to IOA to “resolve its governance issues” and hold elections by December, failing which the world sports body will ban India.

The executive board of the IOC, which met in Lausanne, Switzerland had also decided not to recognise any “acting/interim president” after Narinder Batra’s ouster as Indian Olympic Association president and said it will deal with secretary general Rajeev Mehta as the main point of contact.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 06:28:00 pm
Next Story

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG match live?

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement