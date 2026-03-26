SC-appointed panel urges Govt to withdraw Transgender Persons Amendment Bill

A supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community takes part in a protest against the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi (PTI)

The Supreme Court-appointed advisory committee on transgender rights wrote to Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar on Wednesday, requesting the withdrawal of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026. On the same day, the Lok Sabha passed the contentious legislation.

The chairperson of the committee, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Asha Menon, confirmed to The Indian Express that the panel sent such a letter to the Minister.

The committee was constituted by the Supreme Court in October 2025 while hearing a matter involving a transgender woman who was terminated from employment as a teacher by private schools in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat because of her transgender identity.