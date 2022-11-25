scorecardresearch
Elgar Parishad case: SC upholds bail for Anand Teltumbde, dismisses NIA’s plea

The bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, however, said that the HC's observations will not be treated as conclusive findings at the trials.

Elgar Parishad case accused Anand Teltumbde (Express photo by Pradip Das/File)

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a petition filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging the Bombay High Court’s order granting bail to scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde in the Elgar Parishad case.

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud refused to interfere with the order of the high court. The bench, which included Justice Hima Kohli, however, added that the HC’s observations will not be treated as conclusive findings at the trials.

“We will not interfere,” the bench said.

“What is the specific role to bring UAPA sections into action? The IIT Madras event you alleged is for Dalit mobilisation. Is Dalit mobilisation preparatory act to proscribed activity?,” CJI Chandrachud was quoted as asking by Live Law.

The NIA had approached the Supreme Court, challenging the bail granted to Teltumbde stating that the observations made in the Bombay HC order were contrary to what the apex court had said in the past and that observations in the bail order “would influence the trial and investigation”.

In its special leave petition (SLP), the NIA said that if the accused is granted bail, “the efforts of the investigating agency…which is already undergoing great difficulty in unearthing the evidence against” Teltumbde “would suffer a fatal blow” and that he “upon being freed from the judicial custody would ensure that no evidence whatsoever could surface”.

Last week, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Teltumbde, who has been in custody since April 2020 observing that it could not conclude that the accused indulged in terrorist act under UAPA.

Teltumbde is the third accused in the case to be granted bail by the HC. While co-accused Varavara Rao was granted bail on medical grounds, Sudha Bharadwaj was allowed default bail. Teltumbde is the first accused in the case to get bail on merits from the HC.

