SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad again after depositing Rs 10 crore as security

"If he can pay, let him pay," the court said today after Karti's lawyer K V Viswanathan argued that he had paid a security deposit before too. 

Karti Chidambaram (File/Express Photo)

The Supreme Court Tuesday allowed Karti Chidambaram, son of former union minister P Chidambaram, permission to travel abroad this month after depositing Rs 10 crore as security.

In January too, the court had directed Chidambaram to deposit Rs 10 crore before traveling outside India for attending tennis tournaments. “If he can pay, let him pay,” the court said today after Karti’s lawyer K V Viswanathan argued that he had paid a security deposit previously.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Information (CBI) are probing allegations of irregularities in granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to a firm when P Chidambaram was union finance minister in 2006.

Karti, who is facing probes in the Aircel-Maxis and INX Media cases, was granted further protection from arrest on Monday by a Delhi court. The Enforcement Directorate had told the court that it will need custodial interrogation of Karti and his father P Chidambaram once the ongoing probe brings forth evidence.

Special Judge O P Saini extended the protection from arrest to father-son duo till May 30 after the defence cited their pending anticipatory bail petitions, and directed the agency to produce the case file to show what material is being collected.

