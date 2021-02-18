SC allows Jamiat to challenge anti-conversion laws in UP, Uttarakhand

On February 3, the apex court had declined to entertain a few other petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the laws enacted by UP and Uttarakhand, saying it would like the state High Courts, where similar petitions are pending, to decide it first.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind’s request to be made a party in the petitions challenging the laws regulating religious conversion for marriage enacted by Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde allowed this after Senior Advocate Ejaz Maqbool, appearing for the Islamic body, said that “a large number of Muslim youth have been harassed by these laws” and it “wanted to assist the court” in the matter.

The court also permitted a request by NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace, which has filed a petition challenging these laws, to make suitable changes in its plea so as to also challenge similar legislation put in place by Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

“We are on a question of jurisdiction. The Allahabad and Uttarakhand High Courts are hearing this. We will have the benefit of the HC judgment,” a bench headed by CJI Bobde said.

The court pointed out that for the same reason, it had earlier refused to entertain a petition filed by the UP government too, which sought the transfer of all such pending cases to the SC.