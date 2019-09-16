SC allows Ghulam Nabi Azad to travel to Jammu and Kashmir

The Supreme Court has given permission to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramullah and Jammu districts to enquire about the well being of his family members. The Congress leader has assured the Court that he was not going to the Valley to hold any political rally or event.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said that Azad is free to interact with people during his visit to the Valley.

In his petition, Azad has also sought permission to check on the social atmosphere in the state after the clampdown imposed by the authorities in the aftermath of the Centre’s August 5 decision to dilute Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

Asked about his petition on Sunday at a press conference, Azad said: “My petition is non-political. It is my personal petition and not on behalf of the Congress party… It is on humanitarian grounds. I have expressed a concern as a citizen of the state and as an MP from the state.”

“I tried to visit the state three times but was sent back, twice from Srinagar and once from Jammu. Approximately one third of our people are labourers. They are daily-wage earners… Nobody has paid attention to them. It has been 42 days (since restrictions have been imposed). Do they have food to eat?… nobody has bothered about their plight. So I am raising a humanitarian issue… it is a humanitarian question for the state government, Central government, media and the entire country….”

Azad, who represents Jammu and Kashmir in Rajya Sabha, had attempted to visit the state thrice in August but was barred by the authorities each time and sent back to Delhi. On August 25, Azad was accompanied by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a delegation of Opposition leaders but was detained and then being sent back from Srinagar airport.

The top court is hearing a batch of petitions regarding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Centre revoking the special status granted to it under Article 370 of the Constitution.