SC allows foundation laying ceremony of new Parliament building

A model of the new Parliament building which is estimated to cost Rs 971 crore. (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the government to go ahead with the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Parliament building while underlining that no construction or demolition will be allowed until it disposes pleas opposing the Central Vista Project.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar expressed displease at the Centre, saying it never thought it would go ahead aggressively with construction.

“We have shown deference to you and expected that you will act in a prudent manner. The same deference should be shown to the Court and there should be no demolition or construction,” Live Law quoted Justice Khanwilkar as saying.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, however, assured the apex court that no construction, demolition or felling of trees will be done.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone at a ceremony that will be attended by leaders and representatives of all parties who will be present physically or via virtual mode.

In the new Parliament building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have 888 seats while there will be 384 seats in the Rajya Sabha chamber. Currently, the strength of Lok Sabha is 543 and that of Rajya Sabha 245.

During a joint session, the new Lok Sabha chamber will be able to accommodate 1224 members. The new building will not have a Central Hall.

The building, which is going to come up in an area of 64,500 sq m at a cost of Rs 971 crore, will be earthquake-resistant, and adaptable to the most modern digital technology. It will incorporate indigenous architecture from different parts of the country, and showcase the cultural diversity.

