SC allows Delhi Police to arrest Amrapali Group CMD and two directors

The Supreme Court Thursday authorised Delhi Police to arrest Amrapali Group CMD Anil Sharma and two other directors of the company against whom a criminal complaint was filed, PTI reported. The court further directed attachment of personal properties of Amrapali CMD and the directors.

Advertising

The court has been dealing with a batch of petitions filed by home buyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats, booked in projects of Amrapali Group. The company is responsible for the diversion of home-buyers’ money.

On Thursday, the court gave permission to the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police to arrest Directors – Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar – involved in the case.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit said, “We had never stopped any agency from arresting the directors, who are presently housed at a hotel under the detention of UP police.”

The three directors including the CMD were in police custody till now as directed by the apex court. The Delhi Police has been allowed to arrest and interrogate them in a separate case of cheating lodged with its EoW wing.

Earlier, following a case registered by EOW against Amrapali Dream Valley Private Limited and two directors for allegedly cheating their buyers, the court had asked the Amrapali Group to deposit Rs 200 crores, which were taken on account of loans and advances, by March 31.

Advertising

The police had registered the case on February 8 against the company and its two directors, Anil Kumar Sharma and Amresh Kumar and charged them under IPC sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy).

(With PTI inputs)