SC allows BJP to hold rallies in Bengal, says seek state govt nod for rath yatra

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to give a go-ahead to the BJP for rath yatras in West Bengal, asking the party to seek fresh approval from the authorities concerned. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and S K Kaul asked the state government to decide on BJP’s application for ‘rath yatra’ keeping in mind the fundamental right of speech and expression, news agency PTI reported.

The apex court has, however, allowed the party to hold rallies and meetings in the state. The court had last month refused an urgent hearing and had decided to take up the matter in the normal course.

The bench said the apprehension of the state government of possible law and order situation cannot be called “unfounded” and BJP will have to take all possible steps to address the apprehension in a reasonable manner.

The BJP’s West Bengal unit had approached the apex court seeking permission to take out rath yatras, which would cover 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state ahead of general elections to be held this year. In its plea, the BJP said their fundamental right to hold a peaceful yatra cannot be withheld.

The BJP’s Bengal unit challenged the December 21 order of a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, which had set aside the order of a single-judge bench allowing the procession.

The high court’s division bench had sent the case back to a single-judge bench to hear it afresh and also to consider the intelligence inputs by state agencies.

The order of the division bench had come after hearing an appeal moved by the West Bengal government challenging the order of the single-judge bench.

The party had planned to launch the yatra from three districts of the state. The yatras, according to the original schedule, were supposed to be flagged off by BJP president Amit Shah from Cooch Behar district on December 7, Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas on December 9, and from Tarapith temple in Birbhum on December 14.