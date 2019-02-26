SC agrees to hear review pleas against Rafale verdict in open court

The Supreme Court Tuesday allowed open court hearings on pleas seeking review of its December 14, 2018 verdict on Rafale deal case.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph took up the request of petitioners to hear the two review petitions, which challenge the December 14 judgment, in which the apex court had dismissed pleas questioning the deal to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets.

“The prayer for open court hearing is allowed,” the bench said.

The two petitions have been filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan, while the other was filed by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh.

The review petition has sought a review of the verdict, stating that the top court had relied on “patently incorrect” claims made by the government in its note submitted in a sealed cover to the bench which heard the original petition. Sinha, Shourie and Bhushan claimed that additional information emerged subsequently and not considering them would result in grave miscarriage of justice.