Wednesday, August 03, 2022

SC agrees to hear plea seeking to declare ‘Ram Sethu’ a national heritage monument

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, which had agreed to list the plea for hearing on July 26, said it could not do so as one of the judges of the bench concerned had some health issues.

Updated: August 3, 2022 12:00:32 pm
On November 13, 2019, the apex court had granted the Centre six weeks to clarify its stand on the Ram Sethu. It had also granted Swamy liberty to approach the court if the response of the Centre was not filed. (Express/File)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would list for hearing BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s plea seeking a direction to the Centre to declare the Ram Sethu a national heritage monument.

“We will list it,” the CJI told Swamy.

Swamy mentioned the case for urgent listing on July 13 and a few times in past as well.

Ram Sethu, also known as Adam’s bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

The BJP leader had submitted that he had already won the first round of the litigation in which the Centre accepted the existence of Ram Sethu.

He said the Union minister concerned had called a meeting in 2017 to consider his demand but nothing happened subsequently.

The BJP leader had raised the issue of declaring the Ram Sethu a national monument in his PIL against the controversial Sethusamudram Ship Channel project, initiated by the UPA-I government.

The matter reached the apex court, which in 2007 stayed work for the project on the Ram Sethu.

The Centre later said it had considered the “socio-economic disadvantages” of the project and was willing to explore another route to the shipping channel project without damaging the Ram Sethu.

“That the Government of India intends to explore an alternative to the earlier alignment of Skeletomuscular Ship Channel project without affecting/damaging the Adam’s Bridge/Ram Sethu in the interest of the nation,” the affidavit
filed by the ministry had said.

The court then asked the government to file a fresh affidavit.

The Sethusamudram shipping channel project has been facing protests from some political parties, environmentalists and certain Hindu religious groups. Under the project, an 83 km water channel was to be created, linking Mannar with Palk Strait, by extensive dredging and removal of limestone shoals.

On November 13, 2019, the apex court had granted the Centre six weeks to clarify its stand on the Ram Sethu. It had also granted Swamy liberty to approach the court if the response of the Centre was not filed.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 11:59:42 am
