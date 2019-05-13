SC agrees to hear plea against Delhi HC verdict quashing cadre allocation of IAS, IPS officers

Toggle Menu
The Delhi High Court had recently quashed the Centre's cadre allocations of IAS and IPS officers of 2018 batch under the new policy and ordered fresh cadre allocation.

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear on May 17 the Centre’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s verdict which had quashed cadre allocation of IAS and IPS officers of 2018 batch.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that the high court had asked the government to redo the entire exercise.

Mehta told the court that those selected under the cadre in 2018 batch have undergone training and were supposed to start joining their respective cadres from May 10.

The Delhi High Court had recently quashed the Centre’s cadre allocations of IAS and IPS officers of 2018 batch under the new policy and ordered fresh cadre allocation.

