SC agrees to hear Bengal plea against HC refusal to accept affidavits in Narada case

The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to hear a plea by the West Bengal government against the Calcutta High Court’s refusal to accept the state government’s affidavits in the Narada scam case.

The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to hear a plea by the West Bengal government against the Calcutta High Court’s refusal to accept the state government’s affidavits in the Narada scam case. A bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari will hear the case on June 25.

Earlier in the day, the case was listed before another bench of the SC comprising justices Hemant Gupta and Aniruddha Bose. But Justice Bose, whose parent HC is the Calcutta High Court, recused himself from hearing the matter after which it was listed before another bench. He did not state any reasons for the recusal.

This is the second time that an SC judge from the Calcutta HC has recused from hearing cases involving the West Bengal government — Justice Indira Banerjee recused herself from a case related to post-poll violence in West Bengal last week.

On Tuesday, the bench Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari said, “We hope the High Court will not take up the matter on any date prior to the 25th.”

A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, headed by acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, in an order on June 9, had refused to accept the state’s affidavits since the arguments by the state had concluded. The HC had remarked that the state had taken a “calculated risk” by choosing not to put its stand on record earlier and the court did not allow the government to file the affidavit later.

The state government has argued that it has a right to defend itself against accusations by the CBI and that it had merely “waited for the arguments in the case to be substantially completed” before seeking to place on record their pleadings in response.

Three appeals were filed against the HC’s refusal — by the state government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak.