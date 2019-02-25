SC agrees to examine plea seeking protection of Army personnel from unruly mobs

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea seeking the framing of a policy to protect Army personnel against human rights violations by unruly mobs or individuals while discharging their duties.

The apex court issued notices to the Centre, J&K government and NHRC. The plea, filed by the daughters of a retired CRPF Jawan and a serving army officer, also questioned the withdrawal of more than 9000 FIRs against stone-pelters by the J&K government.

Last year in February, the J&K government led by then chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had withdrawn stone-pelting cases filed against 9,730 people, including first-time offenders, between 2008 and 2017. In a written reply to a question in the Assembly, Mufti said her government has also recommended giving amnesty to more than 4,000 people, who are said to be involved in minor incidents of stone pelting over the past two years.

The same year in June, Union Minister Rajnath Singh also announced in Srinagar that the Centre had decided to withdraw cases against “youth misled into stone pelting”.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.