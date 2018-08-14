Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
SC admits plea by 355 Army personnel challenging probe into operations where AFSPA is in force

The petitioners have challenged the registration of an FIR against them for operations where AFSPA is in force. Representing the petitioners, Advocate Aishwarya Bhati said “military operations in border areas will suffer” if a probe is conducted.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 14, 2018 12:37:30 pm
Advocate Aishwarya Bhati said “military operations in border areas will suffer” if a probe is conducted The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the petition on Monday (Express Photo)

The Supreme Court has admitted a petition filed by 355 Army personnel against the dilution of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in disturbed areas. The petitioners have also challenged the registration of an FIR against them for operations where AFSPA is in force. Representing the petitioners, Advocate Aishwarya Bhati said “military operations in border areas will suffer” if a probe is conducted. The petition will be heard on Monday.

AFSPA has been contested as it gives discretionary powers to the armed forces over a civilian population.

