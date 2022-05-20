scorecardresearch
Friday, May 20, 2022
SC adjourns hearing in Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren mining lease allotment case till May 24

Yesterday, the SC took note of the submissions brought forth by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi that this was a serious case where the probe agency has been filing sealed cover documents in the Jharkhand High Court before the issuance of notice and without giving them to the other side.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 20, 2022 1:26:10 pm
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File).

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the mining lease allotment case, involving Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, until May 24.

“We will adjourn the matter and have it heard by Vacation Bench on May 24 (Tuesday) so we can peruse the CJI order mentioned by the learned counsel,” the SC said, according to Bar & Bench.

The apex court was hearing a plea related to probes by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate into the mining lease that was granted to the Jharkhand Chief Minister and some shell companies operated by his family members and associates.

Yesterday, a bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Hima Kohli took note of the submissions brought forth by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi that this was a serious case where the probe agency has been filing sealed cover documents in the Jharkhand High Court before the issuance of notice and without giving them to the other side.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand High Court is scheduled to continue hearing the matter on Thursday, PTI reported.

(With PTI inputs)

