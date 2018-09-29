SC aadhaar ruling: Police to capture biometrics of illegal migrants to track them, says MHA

A senior MHA official clarified that capturing the biometrics of illegal migrants does not mean that they will be given any valid identification document. (Representational Image) A senior MHA official clarified that capturing the biometrics of illegal migrants does not mean that they will be given any valid identification document. (Representational Image)

After the Supreme Court directed the Centre to ensure that no illegal migrants are issued unique identity cards, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday said state police will continue to capture biometrics of illegal migrants, including Rohingya, that will only be used to track their movements. The MHA has also asked the states to share with the UIDAI the particulars of those illegal migrants who have wrongfully obtained Aadhaar cards for appropriate legal action, officials said.

There are more than 40,000 Rohingya illegally staying in India out of which the maximum are reported to be in Jammu and Kashmir, officials added.

A senior MHA official clarified that capturing the biometrics of illegal migrants does not mean that they will be given any valid identification document. Identity documents such as Aadhaar can be issued only to those non-citizens who visit India legally and are residents in India for minimum six months but the Rohingya, being illegal migrants, do not qualify for it, he said, adding that the biometrics of illegal migrants will only be available to government agencies and will be used to identify and track them in case of any crime.

Officials, however, said there is no legal provision under Foreigners Act to capture biometrics of an illegal migrants unless he is found involved in a crime or identified by any agency.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App