SBI issues 980 electoral bonds worth Rs 438 crore; political parties redeem Rs 427 crore

A person being a citizen of India or an entity incorporated/ established in India can purchase electoral bonds.

State Bank of India issued a total of 980 electoral bonds worth Rs 438.30 crore in the first three phases of the sale of such bonds, out of which Rs 427.30 crore worth of bonds have been redeemed by the political parties in the country. SBI is the only authorised bank to issue and encash these bonds under the Electoral Bond Scheme, 2018 which kicked in from January 2, 2018. These bonds have a life of 15 days from the date of issue and no payment is made to any payee political party depositing them after expiry of the validity period.

Eligible political parties are allowed to encash electoral bonds only through their bank accounts. Only political parties registered under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which have secured not less than 1 per cent of the votes polled in the last election of the Lok Sabha or legislative assembly of the state, are eligible to receive electoral bonds.

A person being a citizen of India or an entity incorporated/ established in India can purchase electoral bonds. A person being an individual can buy electoral bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals.

While the collection and redemption data is known only for first three phases, the SBI held the fourth phase of sale of these bonds through its 11 authorised branches from July 2-11.

The bonds can be bought from the SBI main branch in each of the eleven states in Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and in Guwahati for all the North Eastern states.

Electoral bonds can be bought for any value, in multiples of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh or Rs 1 crore. These bonds can be bought only after fulfilling all the existing Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and by making payments from a bank account. These bonds do not have the name of the payee, but carry unique hidden alphanumeric serial numbers as an inbuilt security feature.

While introducing the electoral bonds scheme in Parliament in January, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said electoral bonds will substantially cleanse the political donation system. “The donor will know which party he is depositing money. The political party will file return with the election commission. Now, which donor gave to which political party, that is the only thing which will not be known,” Jaitley had said.

