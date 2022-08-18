scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Coins worth Rs 11 crore missing from bank: CBI conducts searches at 25 locations in Delhi and Rajasthan

The searches were carried out in Delhi, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Alwar, Udaipur and Bhilwara in an on-going investigation of the case, the officials said.

An initial inquiry conducted by a bank committee found that, prima facie, embezzlement had indeed been committed. (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at 25 locations in Delhi and Rajasthan, officials said Thursday, in connection with the coins worth around Rs 11 crore missing from an SBI branch in Karauli’s Mehandipur Balaji last year.

The searches were carried out in Delhi, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Alwar, Udaipur and Bhilwara in an on-going investigation of the case, the officials said. Premises of around 15 former officials of the bank and others including the branch manager/ joint custodian and cash officers were searched, they added.

As per the initial FIR lodged on August 16, 2021 at Todabhim police station in Karauli, the alleged embezzlement at SBI’s Mehandipur branch came to light in mid-2021. An initial inquiry conducted by a bank committee found that, prima facie, embezzlement had indeed been committed.

Subsequently, an agency, Arpit Goods Carrier, was tasked by the SBI with counting the coins which should have totalled around Rs 13.01 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...Premium
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...Premium
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...

The agency started counting the money on July 22, 2021 under the watch of branch manager Hargovind Meena. More than two weeks later, however, the agency said some unknown, armed men threatened its staff involved in the counting to stop the activity.

Till August 6, 2021 the agency had counted coins valued at Rs 1.39 crore, in 2,350 bags, the FIR stated. Around 600-700 bags were still left when the FIR was filed, with an estimated value of Rs 60 lakh — pointing to an embezzlement of over Rs 11 crore.

The FIR was lodged under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant or by banker, merchant or agent, etc.) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Advertisement

The SBI subsequently approached the Rajasthan High court to direct the CBI to pursue the FIR. On April 13 this year, the CBI lodged an FIR for criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust in connection with the case.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 08:15:14 pm
Next Story

Justice Santosh Hegde: ‘The truth is that no political party wants Lokayukta to function effectively, but none has the courage to abolish it’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

2

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

3

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

4

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

5

Delhi HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain over rape complaint

Featured Stories

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
Avijit Pathak writes | University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Cr...
Avijit Pathak writes | University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Cr...
Explained: Who was Amedeo Modigliani, the focus of Johnny Depp's upcoming...
Explained: Who was Amedeo Modigliani, the focus of Johnny Depp's upcoming...
Explained: Who were the Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a head...
Explained: Who were the Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a head...
Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is that no political party wants Lokayu...
Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is that no political party wants Lokayu...
Tribute at Curzon Gate: Why TMC’s ‘statue politics’ has riled Oppn, experts
Tribute at Curzon Gate: Why TMC’s ‘statue politics’ has riled Oppn, experts
Dominant India beat Zimbabwe, win 1st ODI by 10 wickets

Dominant India beat Zimbabwe, win 1st ODI by 10 wickets

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party
Opinion

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’

Premium
Residents to leave flats at 7 am, can return by 4 pm on Aug 28, says Noida Authority
Supertech demolition

Residents to leave flats at 7 am, can return by 4 pm on Aug 28, says Noida Authority

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
The Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a headache for Tamil film industry
Explained

The Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a headache for Tamil film industry

Raju Srivastava critical, still on life support

Raju Srivastava critical, still on life support

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement