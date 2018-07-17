Saw 6-7 bullet wounds on Tulsiram Prajapati’s body: Tehsildar

Tulsiram Prajapati, an alleged associate of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, was killed in an alleged staged encounter on December 28, 2006, by police officers from Rajasthan and Gujarat. (File) Tulsiram Prajapati, an alleged associate of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, was killed in an alleged staged encounter on December 28, 2006, by police officers from Rajasthan and Gujarat. (File)

A tehsildar deposing before the special CBI court Monday in the case pertaining to the alleged fake encounter of Tulsiram Prajapati said he had conducted the inquest panchnama of Prajapati and had seen 6-7 bullet injuries on his body.

The tehsildar told the court that on December 28, 2006, he received a call around 7.45 am and was asked to be at the Cottage Hospital in Ambaji, Gujarat, for preparing a panchnama. Along with an assistant police inspector of Rajasthan police, he went was led to a room where Tulsiram’s body was kept, he said. “I had examined the injuries on the dead body. I had seen 6-7 injuries of bullets on the chest of the body,” he told the court. Prajapati, an alleged associate of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, was killed in an alleged staged encounter on December 28, 2006, by police officers from Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The accused policemen have claimed that Prajapati escaped by flinging chilli powder into the eyes of police guards escorting him to Udaipur Central Jail from Ahmedabad after a court hearing. The accused had claimed that the policemen chased Prajapati near Ambaji and that he was killed in cross-firing.

Earlier, witnesses have said Prajapati had told his inmates and authorities that he was going to be killed in a fake encounter as he was a witness to the abduction of Sohrabuddin and his wife Kausarbi in November 2005.

So far, 146 witnesses have been examined in the case of which 87 have been declared hostile by the prosecution.

