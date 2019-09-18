Save ‘holy desi cows’, slaughter American breeds: AAP MLA tells Punjab CM

An Aam Aadmi Party MLA Tuesday urged Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to shun “politics of blind faith”, draw a clear distinction between ‘desi’ and foreign breeds of cows and emphasised on the need to protect the former and to slaughter the American variety.

Aman Arora, who represents Sunam in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, in a letter, lambasted the state government for betraying people on the pre-poll promise of resolving the issue of stray cattle. Arora said that the state government has left the masses at the mercy of stray cattle despite taxing them for hundreds of crores on several items in the name of ‘cow cess’.

He said there were numerous video clips wherein American breed stray bulls can be seen killing people on roads. “There is urgent need to draw a clear distinction between American HF breed, which was developed in Europe for meat, and our holy desi cow, as there is no genetic, religious, emotional link between the breeds, which can easily be established by their DNA test,” he said.

The AAP MLA said that while “desi” cow milk has Vitamin A2, which is considered very useful to cure numerous ailments, the milk of American HF breed – ‘Bos Taurus’ – has Vitamin A1, which leads to certain ailments.