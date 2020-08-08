‘Save Food’ activist Chandrasekhar Kundu joins TMC, says will further his cause through party

Chandrasekhar Kundu (left) is welcomed into TMC by party secretary general Partha Chatterjee. (Express Photo) Chandrasekhar Kundu (left) is welcomed into TMC by party secretary general Partha Chatterjee. (Express Photo)

Social activist Chandrasekhar Kundu, known for his initiative to collect excess food from eateries to feed the underprivileged, Friday joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of party leader Partha Chatterjee.

“People often criticise politicians, but they never try to be part of the system and bring about a change. I have joined politics with a positive thought to spread my work across Bengal. I have seen that our government has a lot of good schemes for common people. But people need more awareness on these. I will work on that. I am hopeful that I will be given more responsibilities in the upcoming election,” Kundu, a teacher with Asansol Engineering College, told The Indian Express.

“Many party workers are coming back to us. People from other parties are also joining the TMC,” said Chatterjee while addressing the media here.

Kundu has been at the forefront of the “Save Food” movement for the last four years. His efforts have helped save 3 lakh plates of food served to underprivileged children. He is also running protein clubs in Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai along with community kitchens for children.

The activist has set up six evening coaching classes for underprivileged children in Bankura, Ayodha Pahar (Purulia) and Asansol. After Amphan, he ran three community kitchens in the Sundarbans. He supported 600 sex workers and their children after the Covid-19 lockdown.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd