Savarkar was ‘patron’ of Mahatma’s assassination, wasn’t pronounced innocent by court: Tushar Gandhi 

Criticising Maharashtra BJP’s demand for Bharat Ratna for Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi stated Friday that the Hindutva ideologue was the “patron” of Bapu’s assassination and that he was not pronounced innocent by the court.

“I think it is important that we understand the real objective and conspiracy behind Bapu’s murder, at a time when the patron of his murder is being considered for Bharat Ratna,” Tushar Gandhi was quoted as saying by PTI.

Tushar further said while acquitting Savarkar in the case, the court had stated that “enough evidence was not presented before it to prove Savarkar’s guilt beyond doubt.”

“…we must remember this while the Sanghis (those affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) contemplate giving him the highest civilian award,” he said. “Savarkar may have been acquitted in the case, but the court did not pronounce him innocent.”

In its manifesto for the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections, the Maharashtra BJP had promised to demand Bharat Ratna for Savarkar.

Savarkar has been glorified by a significant section in Maharashtra including the Shiv Sena, BJP’s ally in the state, as well as other Savarkarites who often cite his patriotism because of the time he spent in the Cellular Jail (also known as “Kala Pani”) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. But Savarkar’s critics also ridicule him for the letters he wrote to the British seeking clemency.