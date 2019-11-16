Savarkar a true social religious reformer, says Venkaiah

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said RSS ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was a freedom fighter, social reformer, writer, poet, historian, political leader and philosopher — all rolled into one. He was speaking at the launch of Vikram Sampath’s book, Savarkar: Echoes From a Forgotten Past, at Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, Delhi.

“The story of Veer Savarkar, as it unfolds in this book, reveals the staunch patriotic vision of this bold and determined son of Mother India who named the 1857 rebellion as the first war of independence and chose armed resistance as the modus operandi for achieving Independence… Savarkar provided leadership to several other young brave hearts in London and across Europe to garner support for India’s freedom,” Naidu said. He added that Savarkar’s legacy is “illustrious” but also “controversial”.

“Veer Savarkar was no ordinary man. He was a visionary social reformer, a forward-looking liberal, an iconoclast in many ways and an eminently practical strategist who wanted to free India from the colonial rule, if necessary, by violent armed resistance,” he said.