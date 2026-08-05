CJP’s Saurav Das says YouTubers broke into his home to target him, family

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday alleged that certain YouTubers and media channels had entered and broadcast visuals from inside his house.

In a post on X, Das said the incident was “not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat” to him and his family.

🚨#SOS: Certain YouTubers and media channels have broken into my house and are showing the visuals from inside. It’s not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat for me and my family. If anti-social elements attack me at my residence as a result of this,… — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 5, 2026

He added, “If anti-social elements attack me at my residence as a result of this, these YouTubers and their troll handlers who are coordinating this will be directly responsible!”

While Das’s post garnered attention from across the spectrum, notable among them was a reaction by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien who said, “We are raising this in Parliament. In Rajya Sabha. ASAP.”