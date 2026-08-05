CJP’s Saurav Das says YouTubers broke into his home to target him, family

In a post on X, Das said the incident was "not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat" to him and his family.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiAug 5, 2026 05:50 PM IST
saurav das, cjp spokesperson, cjp protestReacting to the incident, Saurav Das said, "It’s not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat for me and my family." (screenshot)
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday alleged that certain YouTubers and media channels had entered and broadcast visuals from inside his house.

In a post on X, Das said the incident was “not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat” to him and his family.

He added, “If anti-social elements attack me at my residence as a result of this, these YouTubers and their troll handlers who are coordinating this will be directly responsible!”

Must Read | ‘Kangana should learn to become a student of life’: Saurav Das on actor calling him ‘useless’

While Das’s post garnered attention from across the spectrum, notable among them was a reaction by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien who said, “We are raising this in Parliament. In Rajya Sabha. ASAP.”

saurav das, cjp spokesperson, cjp protest, derek o'brien,

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