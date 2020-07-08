Saurashtra, Kutch get 50 % of average rainfall

A submerged crematorium in Jamanagar on Tuesday. (PTI) A submerged crematorium in Jamanagar on Tuesday. (PTI)

WITHIN THREE weeks of the onset of monsoon, Saurashtra and Kutch have already received 50 per cent of the average rainfall received during this season against the state average of 25 per cent till July 7.

Both the regions, that cover nearly half of the state, have more than doubled their rainfall receipt within one week. As on June 30, the average rainfall received in Saurashtra was 22.86 per cent while Kutch received 25.17 per cent of the average rainfall received during this season.

This is a great deviation from the rainfall record of 2019. Kutch and Saurashtra recorded 6.27 and 19.18 per cent of the average rainfall respectively at this time of the year. Also, east-central and south Gujarat regions have received comparatively less rainfall, this year.

While the east-central region received 16.94 per cent of the average rainfall, southern areas have inched only 15.53 per cent as compared to 22.46 and 27.33 per cent respectively in 2019.

With a vigorous monsoon, in a week’s time, the state’s monthly rainfall for July is 90.47 mm against 122.24 mm for the month of June, totalling to 212.71 mm.

Khambaliya receive record rainfall again

As the southwest monsoon was vigorous over Saurashtra and Kutch region on Tuesday, Khambaliya again recorded heavy rainfall of 12 inch rainfall in 12 hours followed by Kalyanpur, both in Devbhumi Dwarka received 8 inch rainfall.

While extremely heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the districts of Saurashtra namely Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Rajkot, ten talukas recorded 4-8 inch rainfall out of 139 total talukas across the state that received rainfall Tuesday.

These include Mundra in Kutch that received 7 inch rainfall in six hours, Jam Jodhpur taluka in Jamnagar and Bhanvad in Devbhumi Dwarka, which received 7 inch rainfall, Mandvi and Nakhatrana in Kutch district with 6.4 inch and 6 inch, respectively, Lalpur in Jamnagar and Manavadar in Junagadh, both received 4.5 inch.

Kutiana and Ranavav both in Porbandar district recorded 4.3 and 4.2 inch rainfall respectively.

Districts of Devbhumi Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Morbi, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli also recorded heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of very heavy rain in Saurashtra and Kutch on Wednesday and Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd