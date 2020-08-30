Saurashtra districts see hike in cases; state tally crosses 94k

Rajkot, too, recorded over a 100 cases and two deaths for the second consecutive day. (Representational)

With districts in Saurashtra recording new high of daily cases, Gujarat reported 1,282 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally here to over 94,000.

Jamnagar recorded over a 100 cases for the first time, taking the district tally to over 2,400.

The district currently has over 400 patients undergoing treatment.

On Friday, the district collector declared 142 areas as containment zones, effective from August 28 until September 7.

Rajkot, too, recorded over a 100 cases and two deaths for the second consecutive day.

The Saurashtra districts of Jamnagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Amreli, Junagadh, and Gir Somnath — all of which have been seeing a steady rise in cases as well as Covid-19 fatalities — together contribute about one-fourth of the state’s daily new cases.

Surat and Ahmedabad continue to take the lead, with Surat now crossing 20,000 cases after reporting 273 new cases on Saturday.

However, the district recorded its lowest fatality as per the state health department’s records, since June 27, that is in over two months.

Ahmedabad, which reported 164 new cases, saw Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) declaring 18 new micro-containment zones, including PSP Projects office in Bodakdev.

This is the second consecutive day that a commercial site has been declared a micro-containment zone by the AMC.

