Saurabh Patel: Cong using farm laws as political opportunity

Saurabh Patel in Vadodara on Thursday. (Photo: Bhupendra Rana )

Gujarat Energy Minister Saurabh Patel on Thursday alleged that Congress is using the farm laws as a “political opportunity” to attack the ruling BJP government at the Centre. The minister said that the Congress, which has been opposing the three farm laws, had, in its own election manifesto, promised regulations for farmers.

However, Patel added, the opposition party has been attacking the BJP due to its “frustration of not being able to come to power”.

In a media interaction in Vadodara, on a day when the BJP has started kisan sammelan across the state, Patel said, “Several divisive forces in New Delhi are trying to lead farmers astray regarding the reforms being brought in by the Narendra Modi-led government. But the government has kept its doors open for any reasoning and to clarify doubts of farmers regarding the laws.”

Patel added that technology will help farmers increase their revenue. “Now with help of technology, the farmers will be able to sell their produce in any part of the country. There will be no wastage of food produce. It will directly increase their income. The laws will also ensure that there are provisions made for storage of grains such as warehouses and cold storage rooms, which have so far not been built as per the need,” Patel said.

The minister added that vested interests were misleading the farmers about the possibility of the APMC markets being shut down, which is false and spreading rumours that the minimum support price for farm produce will be done away with.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd