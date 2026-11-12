Mahadev betting app scam ‘kingpin’ Saurabh Chandrakar remanded to seven days in judicial custody

A special CBI court on Thursday remanded Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged kingpin of Mahadev betting app case, to seven days of judicial custody in connection with the alleged Mahadev betting app scam.

He will remain in judicial custody till November 19.

Chandrakar’s lawyer Tushar Giri said the court had dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) application seeking execution of a non-bailable warrant against his client.

ED counsel Saurabh Kumar Pandey said the agency would approach the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court to seek Chandrakar’s custody.

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On November 4, while seeking the custody of Chandrakar, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the court that it needed to identify the public servants who took “protection money” from him and others to allow the operation of the betting app.