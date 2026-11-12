Mahadev betting app scam ‘kingpin’ Saurabh Chandrakar remanded to seven days in judicial custody

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the sta... Read More
A special CBI court on Thursday remanded Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged kingpin of Mahadev betting app case, to seven days of judicial custody in connection with the alleged Mahadev betting app scam.
He will remain in judicial custody till November 19.
Chandrakar’s lawyer Tushar Giri said the court had dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) application seeking execution of a non-bailable warrant against his client.
ED counsel Saurabh Kumar Pandey said the agency would approach the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court to seek Chandrakar’s custody.
On November 4, while seeking the custody of Chandrakar, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the court that it needed to identify the public servants who took “protection money” from him and others to allow the operation of the betting app.
The agency told the special CBI court in Raipur that the hawala route was used by Chandrakar and the other accused to pay “protection money” to government officials, including police, and politicians in Chhattisgarh.
While seeking his 10-day remand, the CBI counsel alleged that Chandrakar along with co-accused Ravi Uppal, Shubham Soni and others have been making Rs 450 crore per month through the app since 2020. While around 80% of the money is kept by them, the remaining is given to the panel operators, the counsel added.
The panel operators were provided several bank accounts fraudulently opened by using genuine documents, the counsel said. These bank accounts were used to collect the betting app money and send it across to the promoters, including Chandrakar, who was based in the UAE, according to the allegations.
Chandrakar also played a role in taking a large number of youngsters from Chhattisgarh to Dubai where they helped him in the syndicate, the counsel said.
The central agency’s counsel, during arguments, alleged that Chandrakar and others paid “protection money” to prevent legal action against their panel operators in Chhattisgarh.
A panel can be described as an online shop for an illegal gambling app.
This “protection money” was sent through hawala channels to police officers who further distributed it to other personnel, government officers and politicians. Several such officials and politicians have allegedly used the money to buy properties.
An FIR has been registered in the case for cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and corruption under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act, 2022, and Public Gambling (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Act, 1976.