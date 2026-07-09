Rs 6,000-crore betting app case: Accused traced to Oman, ED seeks extradition

After he was recently traced to Oman, authorities in India are seeking to extradite Saurabh Chandrakar, accused in the Rs 6,000-crore Mahadev Online Book betting app case.

In March this year, ED attached assets worth Rs 1,700 crore in connection with the case against him. The assets included luxury villas and high-end apartments in some of Dubai’s most premium locations, including in the Burj Khalifa.

In 2023, his lavish Rs 200-crore wedding in Dubai, for which his family members arrived in private jets and the guest list included Bollywood celebrities, had made news in India.

Since 2023, the Indian authorities have been trying to nab him. Recently, the ED learnt that he was in Oman and the agency is now trying to extradite him.