Mahadev betting app scam: Key accused Saurabh Chandrakar extradited from Oman

Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is k... Read More
Indian central agencies have extradited Saurabh Chandrakar, the promoter of the Mahadev Online Book betting syndicate and a key accused in the Rs 6,000-crore illegal gambling and money laundering scam.
He was brought back to India from Oman by a specially deputed CBI team on Sunday evening.
Chandrakar is wanted in two CBI cases in which chargesheets have already been filed, and in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case in which a prosecution complaint has been lodged.
“Following his extradition, he is to be medically examined and taken to Raipur after a transit remand is obtained, and produced before the CBI Special Judge in Raipur on Monday,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.
A source said the Indian authorities had been trying to trace him since 2023. Recently, the ED found that he was in Oman, after which the Indian agencies began coordinating with the authorities there to secure his extradition.
“He was located and detained by the Royal Oman Police on the basis of a Red Corner Notice issued against him, following which the CBI and the ED sent formal extradition proposals to the Sultanate of Oman along with the evidence gathered against him,” the spokesperson said.
“The extradition request was pursued in close coordination with agencies of the Indian government and the Interpol National Central Bureau, and with the support of competent authorities of the Sultanate of Oman,” the spokesperson added.
The agency also acknowledged the cooperation extended by the government of Oman and the Royal Oman Police, saying it reflected the close and friendly relations between the two countries and their shared resolve to combat transnational organised crime.
The CBI took up investigation of the Mahadev Online Book case on the request of the Chhattisgarh government. “The investigation revealed that the syndicate was one of the largest illegal online betting operations in the country — run from outside India…,” the spokesperson added.
“The proceeds of the betting were routed through a large number of mule bank accounts, layered through multiple transactions and moved abroad through hawala channels. The investigation also revealed that part of the proceeds was used to pay protection money to public servants so that the syndicate could operate without hindrance,” the spokesperson said.
The chargesheets have been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery, along with the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act. Chandrakar is among the key accused named in them.
In March this year, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 1,700 crore in connection with the case against him. The assets included luxury villas and high-end apartments in some of Dubai’s most premium locations, including in the Burj Khalifa.
In 2023, his lavish Rs 200-crore wedding in Dubai – for which family members arrived in private jets and the guest list included Bollywood celebrities – had made news in India.