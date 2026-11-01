Mahadev betting app scam: Key accused Saurabh Chandrakar extradited from Oman

Indian central agencies have extradited Saurabh Chandrakar, the promoter of the Mahadev Online Book betting syndicate and a key accused in the Rs 6,000-crore illegal gambling and money laundering scam.

He was brought back to India from Oman by a specially deputed CBI team on Sunday evening.

Chandrakar is wanted in two CBI cases in which chargesheets have already been filed, and in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case in which a prosecution complaint has been lodged.

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“Following his extradition, he is to be medically examined and taken to Raipur after a transit remand is obtained, and produced before the CBI Special Judge in Raipur on Monday,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.