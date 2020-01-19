Eminent citizens opposing CAA are Mamata Banerjee’s dogs: BJP MP

Saumitra Khan. Saumitra Khan.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Sunday called prominent personalities who are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide NRC as “dogs” of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Khan, who had quit Trinamool Congress and joined BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls in 2019, said that despite knowing the fact about CAA and the proposed NRC, the eminent people are continuing with their protest.

“The persons who are doing so are dogs of Mamata Banerjee,” Khan, who represents Bishnupur seat of West Bengal in the Lok Sabha, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

But the same persons remained silent about the gang rape cases at Kamduni and Park Street besides incidents of bomb blasts, he said.

Earlier today, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh also attacked members of the civil society opposing the citizenship law saying that they won’t be able to show papers if the government asks for proof and will soon shy away from showing their faces.

Ghosh had also termed those opposing the CAA and proposed nationwide NRC “parasites” and had said that their “hearts bleed for infiltrators”.

“These days there are so many intellectuals in West Bengal giving ‘gyan’ to people throughout the day and creating a cacophony. CPI(M) created these intellectuals by bringing them on to the streets and now, ‘didimoni’ (CM Mamata Banerjee) has created a factory to produce them. These days whoever is taking to the streets are been considered intellectuals,” Ghosh had said.

