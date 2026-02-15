120 days after he died in Saudi shootout, migrant worker’s body back in India; but his family is not yet ready to accept the remains

After around 120 days, the body of Vijay Kumar Mahato (27), a migrant worker from Jharkhand who died after purportedly being caught in the crossfire during a shootout between police and a gang in Saudi Arabia, reached Ranchi via Mumbai. However, his family has refused to accept the body, citing a lack of clarity over compensation from his employer.

Mahato, a resident of Dudhapania village under Dumri block in Giridih district, was injured on October 15 last year in the Jeddah region of Saudi Arabia, where he was working on a transmission line project. According to his family, he was struck by a bullet during a gunfight between local police and an extortion gang operating in the area. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The body arrived at Ranchi airport on Saturday and was taken to the mortuary at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Sikandar Ali, an activist, said that after the body reached Ranchi, the airport police were called to transport the body from Ranchi airport to Giridih. However, he said that the family has refused to receive the body.

Pankaj Sharma, SHO of Airport Police Station, said, “The body was received and kept at RIMS. The family is not willing to receive it due to compensation issues. The local administration in Giridih is in touch with them.”

Family members said they would accept the body only if the company provides written assurance regarding compensation. “They are not clearly stating what compensation will be given. Without that assurance, we will not receive the body,” said Ram Prasad Mahato, the deceased’s brother-in-law.

Officials of the State Migrant Control Cell under the Jharkhand Labour Department said the state government has offered immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh. However, the family is insisting that the employer take responsibility.

Shikha Lakra, who heads the Migrant Control Cell, said the compensation issue may depend on legal proceedings underway in Saudi Arabia.

“Since it was a bullet injury case, the matter is before a court there. The final compensation may depend on the court’s decision,” she said, adding that the Indian Embassy had informed the state about the body’s arrival and coordination was done with district authorities.

Lakra said the department facilitated the repatriation after receiving communication from the Embassy, but indicated that the state’s role is largely limited to coordination in cases involving foreign employers and foreign jurisdiction.

Mahato is survived by his wife, two sons aged five and three, and his elderly parents. Ram Prasad said his sister has been in distress since the incident, with neighbours helping the household manage daily needs.

The family has submitted in writing to airport authorities explaining why they were refusing to receive the body. “It’s been around four months, and the company has not clarified their position regarding the compensation. It’s not like we do not love our family member and we don’t want his body. We want it, but we also need to see the future of his sons and family members he left behind. We need clear communication on compensation,” said Ram Prasad.