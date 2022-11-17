Saudi Arabia exempts Indian visa applicants from submitting police clearance certificate

Indians traveling to Saudi Arabia no longer need a police clearance certificate (PCC) for a visa, the Saudi Embassy announced on Thursday.
“In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC),” the Saudi Embassy in Delhi tweeted.
“This decision has been taken as a part of the efforts of the two countries to further strengthen their relations,” the embassy added.
In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC). pic.twitter.com/LPvesqLlPR
— Saudi Embassy in New Delhi (@KSAembassyIND) November 17, 2022
Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Ministry re-allowed entry for tourist visa holders from August 1, 2021.