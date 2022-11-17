scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Saudi Arabia exempts Indian visa applicants from submitting police clearance certificate

"This decision has been taken as a part of the efforts of the two countries to further strengthen their relations," the embassy said.

Indians applying for a visa to travel to Saudi Arabia have been exempted from submitting police clearance certificates (PCC), the Saudi Embassy announced on Thursday. (File)

Indians traveling to Saudi Arabia no longer need a police clearance certificate (PCC) for a visa, the Saudi Embassy announced on Thursday.

“In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC),” the Saudi Embassy in Delhi tweeted.

Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Ministry re-allowed entry for tourist visa holders from August 1, 2021.

