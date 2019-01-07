Saudi Arabia deports Babbar Khalsa operative

An alleged Babbar Khalsa operative, wanted in a May 2017 case in Punjab, has been deported to India by Saudi Arabia, official sources said Sunday.

Bhupinder Singh, alias Dilawar, was produced in the court of a duty magistrate on Sunday and remanded to six days in police custody. He was arrested by Mohali district police on landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and brought to Mohali on Sunday, the sources said.

The case in which he has been named relates to the arrest of four persons — Harvinder Singh, Amritpal Kaur, Randeep Singh and Jarnail Singh — from near new bus stand in Phase VI on May 29, 2017. The police alleged they were active members of Babbar Khalsa and were planning to eliminate Congress leaders Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler and some leaders of Hindu outfits including Shiv Sena (Hind).

After these arrests, the police also arrested one Gaurav Kumar who was alleged to be the weapon supplier for the group. Dilawar is alleged to be the fund raiser.

According to sources, Dilawar, who is from Tajpur village in Ludhiana, was named in the case “for raising funds in Saudi Arabia for members of a pro-Khalistan terror module in Punjab that had plans to target leaders/members of socio-religious outfits” that in the view of this module, were “anti-panthic”.

Sources said Dilawar was also in touch with pro-Khalistan elements in other countries who were “radicalising, networking and operationalising” Sikhs through social media and other encrypted applications on mobile phones.

“Bhupinder Singh was fund raiser for the organisation. Punjab Police had sent a request to Interpol for issuance of a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against him in 2017,” said an officer requesting anonymity.

The Indian Express has learnt that Dilawar was operating a Facebook page for the orginsation Mission-e-Khalistan and he was influencing the young people to work for the organisation. Police sources described his arrest as an ‘important catch’.