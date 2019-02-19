PM Modi receives Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who arrived in New Delhi late Tuesday evening for a two-day visit, was received at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertising

During Salman’s visit, New Delhi and Riyadh will set up a “Strategic Partnership Council” at the ministerial level to deepen partnership in areas like political, security, trade, investment and culture.

Before coming to India, the Crown Prince was in Pakistan for two days amid heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad over the Pulwama terror attack last week, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. READ | Why Saudi Arabia matters to India

#WATCH Delhi: Visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman upon the Saudi Crown Prince’s arrival in India. pic.twitter.com/WXXcnH8jyC — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019

On Wednesday, Modi will hold delegation-level talks with the Crown Prince and his delegation at Hyderabad House, where he will also host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary.

The two sides are also expected to sign pacts in the areas of investment, tourism, housing and information & broadcasting. Both sides are also exploring the possibility of elevating the defence engagement with joint production and joint exercises, particularly joint naval exercises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the airport. @IndianExpress — Shubhajit Roy (@ShubhajitRoy) February 19, 2019

India has been identified as one of the eight strategic partners with whom Saudi Arabia intends to deepen partnership in areas of political, security, trade, investment and culture.

Advertising

The cooperation in defence will continue to be an important area of bilateral ties. “MoU on Defence Cooperation was signed in 2014 during the visit of the then Crown Prince Salman, the present King. Both sides are exploring the possibility of elevating this engagement with Joint Production and Joint Exercises, particularly Joint Naval exercises,” MEA secretary TS Tirumurti said.