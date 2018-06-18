Satyendar Jain hospitalised as his health deteriorates, says Arvind Kejriwal

The health minister was taken to the LNJP Hospital, officials said. “Satyender Jain shifted to hospital due to his deteriorating health,” Kejriwal tweeted. (Source: ANI) The health minister was taken to the LNJP Hospital, officials said. “Satyender Jain shifted to hospital due to his deteriorating health,” Kejriwal tweeted. (Source: ANI)

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was on Sunday night rushed to a city hospital as his health deteriorated nearly a week after he had gone on an indefinite hunger strike at the Lieutenant Governor office, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The health minister was taken to the LNJP Hospital, officials said. “Satyender Jain shifted to hospital due to his deteriorating health,” Kejriwal tweeted.

His health summary this morning showed that his sugar level was 64 mg/dL and ketone level in urine was large. The blood pressure level was 96/68 and he weighed 78.5 kg, sources said.

Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Jain, have stayed put at the L-G office demanding that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal direct IAS officers to end what the AAP described as their “strike” and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme.

